Posted: Jun 01, 2021 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2021 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Work on the bridge along W 3900 Road in southern Washington County has wrapped up.

According to Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap, a final inspection of the bridge still needs to take place. An invoice will be paid as well.

The five-ton limit signs will also be coming down.