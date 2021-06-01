Posted: Jun 01, 2021 1:30 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2021 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting the Board signed a resolution, which established the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma as the Self-Insurance Group for Osage County. As a result the county agrees to be bound by the provisions and terms set forth within that interlocal agreement and the documents accompanying it for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

This is something the commissioners agree to be a part of each year and County Clerk Robin Slack goes through the different ways the commissioners can pay for the workman’s compensation.

The commissioners agreed to make the payment in one lump sum so that they could save some money. It was then up to the commissioners on how to best go about making that payment based on employee salary expenses from the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Slack goes through the four options the commissioners have in making that payment for just over 260,000 dollars.

The Board opted to table that item, as District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney was absent from Monday’s meeting.