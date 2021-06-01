Posted: Jun 01, 2021 1:35 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2021 1:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Public Facilities Authority will hear a progress report from Kent Stroman with Stroman & Associates when they meet on Thursday evening.

The report regards the planning and consulting services for the Authority's proposed Exposition Center Project. From there, the Authority will discuss and possibly appoint an additional number of county citizens - approximately 15 persons - to meet in the months ahead in the form of an Advisory Council. The Council would offer advice and suggestions on the proposed Expo Center.

The meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.