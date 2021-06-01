Posted: Jun 01, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2021 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Indian Relay Horse Races concluded on Monday with a thrilling conclusion to the men's championship, as The War Chiefs Team from Wyoming had been leading throughout the race, but on the final exchange, a rider slipped and the Abrahamson team from Washington State was able to pull away and get the victory.

Event organizer Jim Stevens had called this the biggest relay in known Indian Relay Horse Racing in regards to numbers of entries and interest shown in people attending the event. District One Commissioner for Osage County, Randall Jones said the five-day event was a success, despite some heavy rainfall.

The hope is to make this a yearly event at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County Fairgrounds.)