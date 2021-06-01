Posted: Jun 01, 2021 3:38 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2021 4:28 PM

Ty Loftis

People from as far away as Enid, Wellington, Ks and Dallas were in Pawhuska on Tuesday afternoon to witness the filming of the upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Early last week, filming had been taking place by the makeshift train depot, which is just south of the main highway that runs through town. At the time, crews were continuing to turn Kihekah Ave. into a movie set and were in the process of laying dirt along the street.

On Monday, filming had shifted to Kihekah Ave. Horses, along with horse-drawn carriages and cars styled from the 1920s lined the street with extras dressed in clothes from that era.

During set breaks, extras can be seen gathering at the Constantine Theater wearing masks waiting for instructions from producers on when the next take would be. Meanwhile, film crews were busy at preparing the set accordingly.

Filming is expected to continue in Osage County throughout the summer and the movie is expected to be out in early 2022.