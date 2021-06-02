Posted: Jun 02, 2021 7:49 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2021 7:49 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The schedule is finally out for Oklahoma State’s NCAA Baseball Regional this weekend, as the Cowboys will have to knock off the No. 5 team in the country if they want to advance to the Super Regional round.

OK-State faces UC Santa Barbara in the first round at 2:00 on Friday afternoon. The entire Arizona regional hosted in Tucson will run on Friday through Sunday. The Arizona-Grand Canyon game will kick off at 8:00 on Friday night, with Saturday and Sunday wrapping up play.

OK-State has been to a Regional in eight straight seasons. In three of the Pokes previous seven, they have advanced to the Super Regional round, including in 2016, which was their last College World Series appearance. More on Oklahoma State in the NCAA baseball tournament later on this week.