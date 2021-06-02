Posted: Jun 02, 2021 9:34 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2021 11:06 AM

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville will hold another "I Had No Idea Lunch & Tour" on Thursday, June 10th, from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Linda Radaker, the Director of Development at the homeless shelter, told us in early-May that they were able to bring back this event for the first time in April since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. Radaker said all of us have stereotypical views of homeless shelters, but the lunch tour at the Lighthouse changes the perspective of every person that comes for a visit. She said people leave realizing that the Lighthouse is a home that tries to integrate its residents into the Bartlesville community.

You can join the residents for lunch to see first-hand what life is like at the Lighthouse. The come and go event will take place at 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard.

To RSVP, call 918.336.9029. You can send the Lighthouse Outreach Center a message on Facebook or send an email to linda.radaker@gmail.com as well.