Ty Loftis

For a second consecutive week as the Oklahoma State Department of Health released its COVID-19 alert map, 44 Oklahoma counties were in the yellow, or low risk zone, for COVID-19 spread. Meanwhile, 33 counties were at the green, or new normal level.

As coronavirus case numbers continue to decline, the CDC estimates that 34 percent of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated and 42 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Deputy Commissioner of Health with the State of Oklahoma Keith Reed has encouraged Oklahomans to get the vaccine.

Locally, nearly 25 percent of those living in Washington County have been fully vaccinated. Just over 22 percent of the population in Nowata County has received both vaccines. In Osage County, 19 percent of residents have received the vaccine.