Posted: Jun 02, 2021 2:32 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2021 2:32 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man in jail on rape charge picked up two new counts while in custody. Elwood Carpenter was charged with possessing contraband in the jail and destruction of a public building during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Carpenter was seen with a sharpened pen scratching on the wall of his jail cell near the toilet. Carpenter surrendered the item to jail staff.

Another incident saw Carpenter cover a surveillance camera with a piece of wet toilet paper. The defendant removed a bench from the wall and was using it to strike a metal door.

Carpenter is being held at the Washington County Jail on first degree rape charge from December 2020. It is alleged that the defendant went to a residence to perform maintenance. While at the home he allegedly forced the victim into sexual acts. Bond was set at $25,000 for each new charge.