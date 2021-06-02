Posted: Jun 02, 2021 3:27 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2021 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County residents wishing to register their storm shelter so that first responders can locate them if a home is damaged by a tornado or other natural disaster can do so by filling out a form at osage.okcounties.org.

The only information you will need to provide is an address, where the shelter is located on your property and the type of storm shelter it is. Listing an emergency contact is optional. For further information, you can call 918-287-2285.