Posted: Jun 03, 2021 9:15 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 9:15 AM

Ty Loftis

It was announced late last week that Gentner Drummond will make a bid to run for Oklahoma’s Attorney General. This comes after Mike Hunter announced his resignation.

Drummond ran against Hunter in 2018 and that race resulted in a run-off election in which the Republican candidate conceded. Drummond issued a statement, which said the following:

“I believe it’s more important now than ever to uphold the rule of law and protect the Constitutional, God-given rights of all Oklahomans.”