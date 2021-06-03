Posted: Jun 03, 2021 10:26 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 10:36 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department announced several promotions within the department on Thursday morning. This announcement comes after it was reported in May 2021 that Rick Silver, the BPD’s Special Assistant to the Chief, would be retiring on June 30th.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said they're going to continue to make improvements and look towards the future because the citizens deserve it. He said the BPD can't stay stagnant.

Effective Friday, July 2nd, Lieutenant Troy Newell will be promoted to the rank of Captain. Corporal Silver will be promoted to the rank of Sergeant with assignment to be determined. Officer Pitts will be promoted to the rank of Corporal with assignment to be determined. Sergeant Boals will be assigned to the Training Division and Officer Boyd will be assigned to the Traffic Unit.

Effective Monday, August 2nd, 2021, Officer Terry Woods will be assigned to the School Resource Unit.

To read about Silver's retirement announcement from law enforcement in May, click here.