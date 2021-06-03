Posted: Jun 03, 2021 1:23 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

County and city crews have created another patch for the Lake Waxhoma Dam in an effort to stop the water from seeping through. In order to stabilize the lake level at an ideal place, they are running pumps at the lake, as Representative Judd Strom explains.

The City of Barnsdall had met with county officials, the Oklahoma Water Resource Board and state leaders on Wednesday in an effort to find a permanent solution to the problem. Strom talks about how those discussions went and what it will take to eradicate the problem.

As of Thursday afternoon, only a trickle of water was leaking through the dam.