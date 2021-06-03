Posted: Jun 03, 2021 2:29 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 2:48 PM

Max Gross

An Edmond man was arrested on a warrant and charged with three felony drug related charges in Washington County court on Thursday. Michael Craig Carter appeared over teleconference from the Washington County Jail.

According to an affidavit, Walker was involved in the trafficking of methamphetamine with several others in Bartlesville. Walker is one of 23 co-defendants in case of methamphetamine trafficking that emerged in late March.

It is alleged that Carter tried to sell co-defendant Mark Moore one pound of methamphetamine. Carter drove from the Oklahoma City area to deliver the product to Bartlesville. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents observed Carter’s vehicle in Bartlesville at Moore’s residence. Carter remains part of an ongoing OBN investigation.

17 co-defendants were arrested in March. Carter was brought in on a $150,000 warrant. The State of Oklahoma filed a motion to increase Carter’s bond to $1,000,000. Assistant district attorney Adam Boutross cited that Carter has a history of drug trafficking in Bartlesville.