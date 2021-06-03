Posted: Jun 03, 2021 3:06 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2021 3:06 PM

Max Gross

A Chelsea woman was killed as result of a vehicle accident just west of Chelsea on Wednesday evening. 47-year-old Stacie Shrier was the driver of a 2002 Chevy Silverado that departed the roadway on County Road 4200 in Rogers County.

The cause of the vehicle leaving the road is unknown at this time. The truck struck a fence and tree on the side of the road. The driver was transported by Pafford EMS to Claremore Hillcrest Hospital. Shrier succumbed to fatal head injuries. The driver of the vehicle did not have a seatbelt in use.

Two toddlers in the vehicle were not injured. Both were equipped with forward facing car seats. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Chelsea Fire Department, Pafford EMS and the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office all worked the accident scene.