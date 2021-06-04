Posted: Jun 04, 2021 11:20 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 11:20 AM

Ty Loftis

An additional 559,000 jobs were added across the United States for the month of May. That is a continued improvement from April, but still shows that companies are finding enough workers as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic recession. The unemployment rate fell from 6.1 percent in April to 5.8 percent in May.

To help get Oklahomans back to work, Governor Kevin Stitt put the following incentive in place last month.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says unemployment claims are going down, but remain higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic began.