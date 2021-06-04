Posted: Jun 04, 2021 1:50 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The Indian Relay Horse Races made for a successful Memorial Day Weekend in Osage County and the next major event coming to Pawhuska is the Ben Johnson Days taking place over Father's Day Weekend.

Kicking things off that Thursday is the Uncorked Party, which is something the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce puts on each year. Former Chamber Director Joni Nash explains what the art show consists of.

Beginning on Friday afternoon, the Buddy Hartness Memorial Steer Roping will take place at the Osage County Fairgrounds. On Both Friday and Saturday evening, the WRCA Ranch Rodeo will start at 7 p.m. and music will follow. Also, a special guest will kick off the festivities on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, the Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping event gets started at 1 p.m.