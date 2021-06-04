Posted: Jun 04, 2021 2:06 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 2:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Friends and family gathered at the Hillcrest Country Club to celebrate the life of former Bartlesville Municipal Judge James Stephen Conatser on Friday afternoon.

Judge Conatser passed away at the age of 72 in December 2020.

Conatser (pictured below) was a local attorney, establishing his private practice in 1974. Outside his private practice, Conatser could be found nearly every Tuesday and Thursday morning at City Hall, where he presided over the day's Municipal Court proceedings. Conatser was also a local musician. He played the drums in school and later for a local band called Distant Thunder.

After Friday’s celebration of life, a golf tournament was held in Judge Conatser’s honor.

