Posted: Jun 04, 2021 2:29 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 6:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The Sizzlin' Summer Series at the Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville officially kicked off summer on Friday night.

To hear the audio version of this story, click here.

Hundreds gathered for a night of music, food and fun as the Tower Center at Unity Square kicked off its Sizzlin' Summer Series on Friday night.

"Native Color at Unity Square," an interactive art installation with a water feature by the talented Amie Jacobsen of Kansas City, Missouri, made its debut during the event at the green space. The artwork highlights the official state wildflower of Oklahoma - Indian Blankets.

Visit Bartlesville Executive Director Maria Gus was the emcee for the opening night of the Sizzlin' Summer Series and asked the crowd to give Jacobsen a big round of applause for her art installation. Gus said the Bartlesville community is excited to have the new space in the community. She said the community is especially excited to use the interactive water feature that'll keep everyone cool when it gets hot.

The first 200 people to visit the Bartlesville Community Center booth at the event received Indian Blanket seeds to plant at home. "Native Color" at Unity Square will be off and on throughtout the summer months from 9:00 a.m. into the night time hours. Lights will illuminate the space during the night until the water is shut-off.

Following the unveiling, guests got moving with crowd favorite, The Get Down Band. Vendors, art, and inflatables were also available for the public to enjoy throughout the event. The Price Tower Plaza has also re-opened after undergoing renovations. During future events, you can enjoy food and beverages on the ground level of the Price Tower next to Unity Square.

The second event of the Sizzlin’ Summer Series will be “Hometown Heroes," which will feature Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra and a Laser Light Show. Food trucks and vendor booths will be available for the public. That will take place on Friday, July 9th, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The third event, “Salsa North of Tulsa,” will feature free salsa dance lessons and music by Zodiac on Friday, August 6th, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Sizzlin’ Summer Series will end on Friday, September 3rd, with “Glow in the Park.” This event will feature a glow in the dark dance party, karaoke, and a DJ. This will take place from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Unity Square is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.