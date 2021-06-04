Posted: Jun 04, 2021 3:22 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 3:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department and the Westside Community Center are partnering for a community service event that will teach you about traffic stops and what you should do during such an occurrence.

Bartlesville Police Officers will answer the following questions, and any other questions you might have:

What should you do if you are pulled over by an officer?

What is the officer expected to do?

What if you don't agree?

The course will take place at the Westside Community Center at 501 S. Bucy Avenue in Bartlesville. The event will run from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26th.