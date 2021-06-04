Posted: Jun 04, 2021 3:59 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2021 3:59 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department will be offering coronavirus vaccines at Sunfest in Bartlesville on Saturday, June 5th.

Washington CHD will offer the first and second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-in's are welcome.

The inoculation event will take place at Sooner Park near the intersection of Madison and Tuxedo Boulevard.

Washington CHD reminds the public that the Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone that is 12 years of age or older. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present in order to receive the vaccine. Moderna is available for anyone 18 and older.

If you have questions, call 918.335.3005.