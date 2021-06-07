Posted: Jun 07, 2021 2:35 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2021 2:35 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman picked up her third burglary in Washington County since late May. Cassandra Perales was charged with two felony counts of second degree burglary for two alleged incidents that occurred on May 12.

Perales was charged in two other burglary incident late in May. Assistant district attorney Will Drake indicated that these new charges were filed while Perales was already in custody at the Washington County Jail.

Court documents allege that Perales broke in to two different residences in Ocheleta on May 12. Police indicated that they believed Perales was in search of weapons.

Perales has other pending cases in Washington County for exploitation of the elderly, larceny, burglary and false declaration of ownership. Perales has been arrested six times since the beginning of 2020. Her bond was set at $50,000 in her previous cases. The state only requested an additional $10,000 bond.