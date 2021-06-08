Posted: Jun 08, 2021 5:50 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 5:50 AM

Matt Jordan

A weekend saturation patrol in Caney leads to an arrest for a stolen trailer. Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade says during the joint patrol, officers observed a trailer that had been reported stolen earlier in the week. A search warrant was executed on the residence, and officers located several stolen guns, TVs, a trailer, a welder, and other assorted hand tools.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Christopher Louis Love and transported him to the Montgomery County Department of Corrections, where he was booked into jail for burglary and theft. Also during the patrol, officers made 49 contacts, seven K-9 alerts, searched eight vehicles, issued 14 citations, and seized marijuana, four THC cartridges, and paraphernalia.