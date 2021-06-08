Posted: Jun 08, 2021 11:41 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 11:50 AM

Ty Loftis

Tuesday marked the grand opening of USAco, which is a manufacturing company on the west side of Bartlesville. Chairman and Founder of USAco, K. Vasu says they are willing to make anything as small as toothpick dispensers and sparkplug connectors, which took 28 semi loads to transport. He says there is no limit with what they can do.

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear was on hand for the grand opening and said that finding out about USAco has been gratifying.

Vasu says for him, it is not about making money, but about being the best manufacturing company they can be and attempting to please the customer.