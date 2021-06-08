Posted: Jun 08, 2021 12:46 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 12:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The patch that was installed to stop water from seeping through the Lake Waxhoma Dam continues to hold up. The boil order was lifted over the weekend and the heaviest of the rains on Monday morning missed Barnsdall, allowing for crews to continue as normal. Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley says things are looking up right now.

A meeting was held last week with State Leaders, along with the Corps of Engineers on how to go about making a permanent fix to the problem.