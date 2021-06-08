Posted: Jun 08, 2021 2:03 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 2:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office reports that a burglary occurred on Monday, May 10th at 1402 W. 36th Street N. in Tulsa. They report that the thief got away with several thousands of dollars worth of tools.

If you have any information on the suspect or any information that may help in the investigation, call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3535 and ask for Investigator Anthony Barrett.