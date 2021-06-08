Posted: Jun 08, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 2:22 PM

Max Gross

Ed Crum from Grand Gateway Economic Development Association spoke during the announcements portion of Monday’s Nowata County Commissioners. Crum said he spoke with several different counties about the prospects of a regional jail. This idea had been brought up previously while brainstorming for possible solutions to replace the aging Nowata County Jail.

Crum said several counties, including Washington County were intrigued by the idea. Crum went on to say that it is worth going down the road to see if it could work.

District 10 representative Judd Strom has been working with Crum to try to organize meetings with organizations that would be willing to assist. Crum has also spoke to the Cherokee Nation about this idea. He plans to continue a dialogue with the commissioner about the process.