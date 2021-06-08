Posted: Jun 08, 2021 2:32 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 2:59 PM

Garrett Giles

The 30th Annual Dewey Antique Show and Sale was a resounding success over the weekend.

Dewey City Councilor Kay Bales said they saw 943 people at the show. Bales said the stuck around downtown and spent money as well. She said people with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" movie crew purchased items at the show as well.

Bales said the crew purchased tables and chairs. She said they had to come back and pick them up from the show.

The show was open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 1109 N. Delaware in Dewey. Admission was $5.

There were vendors from five states that specialize in antique glassware, tools, linens, mid-century items, furniture, primitives, books, paper memorabilia, Western collectibles, architectural salvage, toys, kitchen collectibles, jewelry, vintage signs, quilts and postcards. Collectible radios were part of the show this year, too.

Most of the vendors are members of the nonprofit Antiques and Collectibles Association and are knowledgeable about the items they sell. The Antiques and Collectible Association uses the proceeds from tickets sales to help in the community by offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors, helping needy families at Christmas and other community groups. The association also helps the Tom Mix museum, the Dewey Hotel and more events in Washington County.

Participants in the Antique Show were able to enjoy the music of Joyful Strings and food was available for purchase from Bambino's.

It was announced on Monday that the next show will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022.