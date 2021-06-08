News
Posted: Jun 08, 2021 3:05 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 3:06 PM
Freedom Fest 2021 to be Held at Sooner Park
Garrett Giles
Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville has announced that Freedom Fest will be held at Sooner Park on Sunday, July 4.
The Fourth of July celebration will kick-off with Sooner Jr. Mini Golf at 4:00 p.m. Food vendors and festivities are scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The stage program at the park's bandshell will begin at 7:00 o'clock.
All that will lead up to the fireworks at 9:30.
We will have more on the celebration from Kiwanis Club as the holiday approaches.
