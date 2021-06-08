Posted: Jun 08, 2021 4:07 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 4:07 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Wesleyan slugger Cody Muncy was named an NAIA First-Team All-American for his tremendous 2021 season. Muncy hit 27 home runs, tallied 94 runs batted and hit for a.453 average in his second season with the Eagles. Muncy hit a home run in the NAIA World Series against eventual national champion Georgia Gwinnett College.

Muncy, a junior from Red Oak, Oklahoma also had the rare distinction of surpassing 100 hits on the season. With 101 base knocks Muncy ranked second in the NAIA.

Isaac Wersland, A senior from Cle Elum, Washington was named an Honorable Mention All-American. Wersland hit a school record 29 home runs on the 2021 season. Four of those homers came in the NAIA Regionals. Head coach Kirk Kelley says that some veteran guys like Wersland and others have attracted some interest from professional teams.

OKWU went 49-11 in the 2021 season. The Eagles appeared in the NAIA World Series but were eliminated after two games.