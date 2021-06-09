Posted: Jun 09, 2021 9:42 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 11:28 AM

Garrett Giles

Grace Community Church will present Night of Freedom at the Tower Center at Unity Square on Monday, July 5, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

This will be a night of live music, family activities, games, life changing stories, giveaways and more. Come and see the freedom people are finding through a Christ centered recovery program for adults, teens and children.

Unity Square is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard between the Bartlesville Community Center and the Price Tower Arts Center.

For more information, send an email to cr@gccbartlesville.org.