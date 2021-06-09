Posted: Jun 09, 2021 9:46 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 9:46 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Pool opened on Tuesday and to claim your season pass go to the City Hall offices located at 118 W. Main Street. Pool hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. They are hoping to possibly expand these hours, but are currently looking for more lifeguards.

A daily pass for one individual costs four dollars. Senior citizens can get in for two dollars. A season pass costs 25 dollars for an individual and you can include two additional family members by purchasing a 35-dollar pass. Senior citizen passes for the entire year costs 15 dollars.