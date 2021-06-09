Posted: Jun 09, 2021 9:59 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 9:59 AM

Garrett Giles

The State Education Budget for fiscal year 2022 was discussed by the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education this week.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said Dewey Schools will see an increase in funding next year when it comes to state aid. He said they haven't seen any physical numbers yet, but they'll see the money trickle in as they head into July.

Vincent said they will see a boost in textbook funds, reading sufficiency funds, and alternative education funds to name a few.

Coming out on the backside of the pandemic, Vincent said he believes the State of Oklahoma appears to be in good financial standing compared to what they thought possible last year. He said this is all based on estimates, so collections have to follow the estimates for the budget to be viable and sound. Regardless, Vincent says this is good news for DPS.