Barnsdall Schools

Posted: Jun 09, 2021 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 10:52 AM

Barnsdall School Asking for Feedback on Return to Learn Plan

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Public Schools will be receiving funding from the American Rescue Plan Program for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

In order to receive these funds, each school must have a Safe Return to Learn Plan with comment from the public about the plan that the school board has created. The plan created in 2020-2021 must be revised, so the Barnsdall Board of Education is asking that you review the new Safe Return to Learn that they have implemented and fill out a public feedback form.

These documents can be found on the Barnsdall School website and the Barnsdall Public Schools Facebook Page. Public comments will be heard through Thursday, July 8th


