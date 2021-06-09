Posted: Jun 09, 2021 1:19 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 2:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Two members of local law enforcement received awards from Grand Lake Mental Health Center at the Bartlesville Police Department's Conference Room on Wednesday afternoon.

GLMHC CEO Larry Smith presented Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles the inaugural Law Enforcement Administration of the Year award. Smith gave Barnsdall Police Officer Rick Harper the inaugural Officer of the Year award.

Pictured from left to right: Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles, GLMHC CEO Larry Smith, Barnsdall Officer Rick Harper, and retired BPD Sergeant and GLMHC's Law Enforcement Engagement Officer Jim Warring.

Smith said they were honored to recognize these members of law enforcement that do so much for the mental health field. He said GLMHC couldn't do its job without the appropriate training and without the appropriate help from peace officers and law enforcement in northern Oklahoma.

Officer Harper was recognized for doing an excellent job in the field as a peace officer while being a tremendous support to his community. Smith said Officer Harper turns into a mental health facility operator when someone in the Barnsdall community is suffering from a mental health crisis.

Whether he is on duty or not, Smith said Harper (pictured receiving his plaque from Smith) is always available 24/7 to help someone that needs mental health assistance. Smith said Harper makes sure that people are getting the services that GLMHC has to offer. He thanked Harper for his dedication to the Barnsdall community.

Bartlesville is one of the more unique communities in that it accepted the iPad concept of crisis services into police cars. Smith said Bartlesville's police officers were trained on how to use the devices, making them the first responders for mental health services in the community. He said these efforts are now heading to the national stage as it has been recognized as "the future of crisis intervention and services in law enforcement."

Smith said Chief Roles has taught approximately 60 officers on how to deal with mental health issues and how to intervene in the least restrictive way possible to ensure that people are getting the services they need. He said Chief Roles' leadership can be seen all across Bartlesville and how they handle mental illness in the community.

Chief Roles (pictured right receiving his award) said he's glad that the Bartlesville Police Department is able to assist Grand Lake Mental Health so they can help the citizens of the community. He said law enforcement is all about helping citizens in our community in one way or another.

Chief Roles added that they have a great group of officers that make his job, and the job of Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard, easier. He said their officers make them look better than they make themselves look from time to time.

Grand Lake Mental Health Center serves 12 counties in northern Oklahoma. Jim Warring, a retired Bartlesville Police Sergeant and current GLMHC Law Enforcement Engagement Officer, works with all police departments and sheriff's departments in the 12 counties that Grand Lake Mental Health serves.

Warring said there has always been a disconnect between law enforcement and mental health professionals that they've looked at fixing. He said his job is easier because of individuals like Chief Roles and Officer Harper because they're willing to listen to the aspects of mental health before going out and training their officers on how to handle mental illness.

Speaking to their leadership, Warring (pictured left) said Officer Harper has always called him if he had a concern about someone's mental state and how to get them the help they needed. Warring said Chief Roles has always been quick to provide training for the area. He said this is the way to make life better for the future.

Chief Roles said Warring is the catalyst to the mental health world in Bartlesville. He said Warring certainly deserves an award for his efforts as well.

Smith said Chief Roles and Officer Harper will receive an invitation to GLMHC's annual gathering. He said they want to recognize them for all their service to their communities in front of the entire Grand Lake Mental Health staff.