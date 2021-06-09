Posted: Jun 09, 2021 1:59 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 1:59 PM

Max Gross

One man was pronounced dead after a traffic accident north of Welch that occurred on Tuesday morning. 19-year-old Gabriel Johnson was killed due to injuries sustained after he was ejected from a Kubota tractor that was struck by a tractor trailer vehicle.

Johnson was transported by EMS to Mercy Hospital in Joplin. He was pronounced dead by medical staff with head, trunk external, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries. The incident occurred on State Highway 2 near County Road 30 roughly seven miles north of Welch.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the accident at this time.