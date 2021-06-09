Posted: Jun 09, 2021 2:03 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 2:03 PM

Ty Loftis

As film crews have flocked to Pawhuska, so have the crowds to check out what is going on across town. With that comes issues to find a place to park and Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy says many spots downtown are being occupied by employees who work downtown. She wants to begin making employees park in their designated areas.

Hennesy says once the film crew moves out, it is also important to have ODOT come in and re-stripe some of the parking spots along Kihekah to make it safer for both car and foot traffic downtown.