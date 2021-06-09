Posted: Jun 09, 2021 2:58 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 2:58 PM

Ty Loftis

As if being the Osage County Tourism Director wasn't keeping Kelly Bland busy enough, she added on to her workload on June 1st by taking on the responsibility of becoming the Chamber of Commerce Director for Pawhuska. On Tuesday night, she told council members what it would take for the town to thrive.

Bland added that it is important to find ways to allow downtown businesses to thrive and do something productive with unoccupied properties across town.

Citing what the City of Skiatook has been able to do with infrastructure success in recent years, Bland also said that marketing dollars go along with a marketing strategy and is important for success.