Posted: Jun 09, 2021 3:00 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2021 3:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Two vehicle accidents occurred simultaneously along Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said they worked two accidents involving minor injuries. Hastings said one accident occurred along Washington Blvd. at the Frank Phillips Boulevard intersection. He said the other accident occurred along Washington Blvd. at the overpass near Walmart.

Police directed traffic around the accident at the Frank Phillips Blvd. intersection until the scene was cleared (pictured below). The other accident saw the vehicles resting in the median along the highway.

Capt. Hastings said construction congestion is most likely the cause for the accidents.