Posted: Jun 10, 2021 7:16 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 8:13 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations, to Todd Matthews of Bartlesville for being today's daily winner in our "Dad Deserves It" contest.

He wins two tickets to the Grand Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall in Branson, MO.

You can still enter our "Dad Deserves It" contest through Thursday, June 17, at Bluestem Body, Sal's Daylight Donuts, Flowerland, McCoy Jewelers, Truity Credit Union and Windle's Rock and Jewelery.

Our daily prize winners will be announced weekdays just after 8 a.m. on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3. Our Grand Winner will be announced just past 8 a.m. on Friday, June 18, on KWON AM1400/FM 93.3.

The Grand Prize Package includes: a 2-night stay courtesy of Myer Hotel Property at the Comfort Inn at Thousand Hills; 2 tickets to the Gran Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall; 2 tickets to Clay Cooper Country Express; 2 tickets to the World's Largest Toy Museum all in Branson, MO.; 10 gift certificates for 2 breakfast items at Sal's Daylight Donuts; $25 gift card from Bluestem Body; Candy Bouquet from Flowerland; Stainless Steel ID bracelet from McCoy Jewelers: $50 VISA Card from Truity Credit Union; and a $50 gift certificate from Windle's Rock and Jewlery.