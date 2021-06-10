Posted: Jun 10, 2021 9:21 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

There are young people locally that need mentors. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday, Charlene Dew with Big Brothers/Big Sisters extended the invitation for those who are interested in mentoring youngsters.

Charlene tells us that as the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18, in communities across the state of Oklahoma. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

Their mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The vision is all youth achieve their full potential.

Charlene explained that once mentors (Bigs) are matched, you will meet with your "Little" consistently. Based on the program you chose, this could be weekly at the child’s school or after-school site or a couple times a month in the community. You will be required stay in contact with your Program Specialist on a regular basis. This is to make sure everything is going great for you and your new Little.

Big Couple mentors are also being sought. They are one child together in a community-based match. If you are in a committed relationship, you can be a Big Couple. This is a great option for couples who want to volunteer together.