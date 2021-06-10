Posted: Jun 10, 2021 9:28 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 9:28 AM

Garrett Giles

A public hearing is planned to obtain input from the public regarding the 2021-22 Fiscal Year Community Development Block Grant-Small Cities Set Aside Program.

The hearing will begin at noon on Monday, June 14 at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

The City is eligible to apply for $228,333 in CDBG grant funds for improvements to low to moderate income areas of the city. The funding, which must be matched with City of Bartlesville funds, has previously been used to pay for improvements such as drainage system upgrades, sidewalks and the Johnstone Park Pavilion.

"Everyone is encouraged to attend the hearing and share ideas about needs in the community that will meet the requirements of the grant funding," said Assistant City Planner Nancy Warring. "All input will be considered as City staff moves forward with identifying the project or projects most appropriate for the funding, which is ultimately determined by the City Council."

For more information about the hearing, call 918.338.4243.