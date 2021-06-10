Posted: Jun 10, 2021 9:40 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 9:40 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its county-by-county risk level assessment map for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The publication was the most promising result we have seen since the map was first released in September.

There are 42 Oklahoma counties in the green, or new normal level. Currently, 33 counties are sitting in the yellow, or low risk level and the remaining two counties are in the orange, or moderate risk category. Washington and Osage counties are both in the low risk level assessment and Nowata County is at the new normal level.

These numbers continue to trend in the right direction, but Deputy Commissioner of Health for Oklahoma Keith Reed said the State recently had to throw out thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses, as vaccination rates decrease. Reed had the following to say:

“We are seeing kind of a steady decline and it’s a bit concerning because we are not reaching the goals we would like to be reaching to ensure that we are positioned well to go into the summer and into the fall.”

According to the CDC, 54 percent of adults in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.