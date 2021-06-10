Posted: Jun 10, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 9:48 AM

Tom Davis

US Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios on Thursday. Our discussion included the topics of infrastructure, the border, the hack at Colonial Pipeline, and Senate bill 1 on "voting rights(?)."

Infrastructure:

Senator Lankford expressed his concerns about the President’s infrastructure bill.

In March, Democrats passed a $1.9 trillion reconciliation bill filled with spending unrelated to COVID-19 and now they proposing another trillion dollar spending plan that is another political wish list and doesn’t actually address infrastructure.

Lankford also heard from several employers that they aren’t able to fill jobs because people are making more money from the extra unemployment benefits Democrats passed in their reconciliation bill.

Border:

Senator Lankford has been gravely disappointed in President Biden and VP Harris’ response to the crisis they created at the border.

Senator Lankford issued several tweets in response to the VP’s confusing remarks made in Guatemala. He expressed his frustration with the deportation limitations placed on ICE by the Administration.

During a Homeland Security and Government Affairs hearing, Lankford finally had the opportunity to ask Biden’s Homeland Security secretary why the crisis at the border is not being addressed.

Lankford participated in a press conference ahead of the hearing again highlight the crisis at the southern border and what he’s hoping Mayorkas would address. (You can watch his full remarks here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjkxaf_Pr5c)

US Customs and Border Patrol reported 178,600 encounters on the southern border last month alone.

Colonial Pipeline:

Senator Lankford recently participated in a Homeland Security and Governmental affairs hearing with the CEO of Colonial Pipeline in response to the ransomware attack the company faced last month.

Lankford stressed the importance of pipelines to Americans and the need to maintain them and increase the capacity of pipelines.

Senator Lankford joined Charles Payne on Fox News Your World with Neil Cavuto to discuss unemployment benefits and the cyberattack on colonial Pipeline that created a fuel shortage across the Southeast.

You can watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHJ1N-drdw4

S 1 Voting Bill

Senator Lankford does not support HR 1 or the Senate version S 1.

Lankford supports Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax’s concerns with the federal takeover of elections that will be instituted by HR 1 and S1 .

He joined Newsmax to discuss his concerns with legislation. You can watch his full remarks here: https://senlankford.box.com/s/zq09p8fuxei82fzappkxtatswiyg2m6e

In a Facebook Live Lankford said: I’m a firm believer in making it easy to vote and hard to cheat. This bill makes it easy to vote and easy to cheat and it’s really easy to do fraud.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST