Posted: Jun 10, 2021 9:50 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 9:51 AM

Garrett Giles

A 6-year-old was recognized by the Bartlesville City Council this week after she donated money she raised to a local homeless shelter.

Reverie Pester donated $100 to the Lighthouse Outreach Center in May. Then, Linda Radaker, the Director of Development at the Lighthouse, said Pester raised the money by doing chores, selling her artwork, and saving her pocket money.

Reverie had seen a homeless man outside of Walmart in November 2019, and right then and there Reverie told her mom that she was going to raise the money herself so she could by the man a house. Radaker said Reverie's story is very touching. She said Reverie's actions challenge us to make a difference as well.

Ward 4 Bartlesville City Councilor Billie Roane (pictured below courtesy of Bartlesville's City Beat) presented the commendation to Pester on Monday night.

