Posted: Jun 10, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 9:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Clean-Up Days continue in the Town of Ochelata.

Ochelata Utility Association customers will have access to a couple of construction dumpsters on Saturday, June 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You will need to bring a copy of your utility bill and a valid ID with you.

Dumpsters will be at the Town Barn located at the corner of Main and A Street. This is just west of the railroad tracks.