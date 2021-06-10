News
Local News
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 9:56 AM
Clean-Up Days Continue on June 12 in Ochelata
Garrett Giles
Clean-Up Days continue in the Town of Ochelata.
Ochelata Utility Association customers will have access to a couple of construction dumpsters on Saturday, June 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You will need to bring a copy of your utility bill and a valid ID with you.
Dumpsters will be at the Town Barn located at the corner of Main and A Street. This is just west of the railroad tracks.
