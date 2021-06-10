Posted: Jun 10, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 10:20 AM

West 3300 Road between Highway 75 and North 3980 Road (Old Highway 75) will be closed next week.

Washington County Emergency Management announced on Thursday that W3300 would be closed from Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17, for culvert replacement.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said they replaced a three-foot horn along 3200 Road on Friday because they were noticing a dip in the road. Later in the day, Dunlap said they were notified that there was a hole in the roadway along W3300. He said the hole is approximately four-feet in diameter and 70-feet long.

Commissioner Dunlap said this replacement may cost $15,000. He said they're glad someone came in and told them because someone could've gotten hurt.

If anyone notices any problems with Washington County's roads that obviously need immediate attention, you're asked to contact Washington County officials.