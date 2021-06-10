Posted: Jun 10, 2021 11:14 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 12:49 PM

Garrett Giles

A Dewey couple was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at a Dollar General in Caney, Kansas.

According to the Caney Police Department, the theft was reported by Dollar General on Wednesday. Officers were able to view video footage which gave them images of the suspects involved in the shoplifting. Police also obtained images of the vehicle they were driving. The male and female suspects were observed on camera placing numerous items in a large purse/bag before they walked out of the store without paying.

On Thursday morning, a Caney Police Officer was on routine patrol when they observed the suspect vehicle driving north on Highway 75 in Caney. The officer stopped the suspect vehicle, and identified the driver as Jimmy Wayne Eutsler, 34, of Dewey. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Hallie Shambles, 19, of Dewey.

Eustler and Shambles were identified as the male and female who had shoplifted at the Dollar General Store. They were arrested.

Eutsler was charged with theft/shoplifting, driving while driver's license suspended and no vehicle liability insurance. Shambles was charged with theft/shoplifting.

The CPD says all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.