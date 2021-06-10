Posted: Jun 10, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 2:38 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was in court for a second consecutive day answering to an alleged disturbance on Tuesday night. Jeremiah Brownfield was charged with domestic abuse in the presence of a minor child in Washington County court on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to the 1600 block of Middle Path Road in Bartlesville in reference to an alleged domestic incident. A female victim had requested medical attention. She claims that Brownfield struck her on the right side of her face. Officers observed that she had swelling and bruising on her face.

A two-year-old child was present for the incident. Brownfield allegedly took the child away from the residence. Officers located Brownfield on the 6700 block of Dorsett Drive. He was briefly questioned before being taken into custody.

Brownfield has previous Washington County arrests for domestic abuse. His bond was set at $10,000.