Posted: Jun 10, 2021 2:52 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 2:54 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Community Center has several improvements that will be on the way on the near future. Currently, new carpets are being installed and renovations are being made to the box office area as well.

Upgrades to the outside of the facility are coming as well. At Monday night’s city council meeting, a bid was approved from Jeff Graham Construction for $218k to repair the main drive in front of the building. Bartlesville mayor Dale Copeland says the concrete is starting to show wear. Copeland says the look and feel of the facility will not be changed.

The work will be done on the west side of the building. This project was approved as a part of the 2013 Sales Tax Election. Graham construction has facilitated several road projects in Bartlesville and constructed the police-fire memorial monument.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Bartlesville Community Center / Facebook)